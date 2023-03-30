© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Constance Wu
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Constance Wu

Season 5 Episode 2 | 26m 27s

Asian American actress Constance Wu discusses her experience with representation in Hollywood, and how the pressure of representing her community has been both a privilege and an incredible burden on her emotional well-being throughout her career. Constance and Kelly also talk about celebrity culture and misogyny as Constance shares a personal story of harassment in the workplace.

Aired: 04/09/23
Constance Wu
