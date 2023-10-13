© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show October 13, 2023

Season 23 Episode 41 | 26m 45s

Early voting month is underway, with voters deciding two big issues. And the battle over changes to the agency that sets policy for K-12 education in Ohio continues in court and in the state school board’s meeting room, but what about in classrooms?

Aired: 10/12/23
Extras
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 6, 2023
Lawsuit Over K-12 Governance
Episode: S23 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 29, 2023
New Maps Approved, SUPCO Abortion Hearing, Longtime Advocates Discuss Careers
Episode: S23 E39 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 22, 2023
Redistricting Commission Gets To Work, School Voucher Discussion
Episode: S23 E38 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 15, 2023
No Map Meeting, School Vouchers Discussion
Episode: S23 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 8, 2023
Issue 1 And Two On The Ballot, Bias Concerns In Higher Ed
Episode: S23 E36 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 1, 2023
Issue 1 Ballot Language, Intellectual Diversity At Universities
Episode: S23 E35 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 25, 2023
November 7 Ballot Set, Gerrymandering Criticism
Episode: S23 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 18, 2023
Legal Pot Vote, O'Connor On Gerrymandering
Episode: S23 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 11, 2023
Issue One Defeated
Episode: S23 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show
August Election, Lucasville Riot Remembered
Episode: S23 E31 | 26:45
All
  • All
  • The State Of Ohio Show
  • The State of Ohio Season 22
  • The State of Ohio Season 21
  • The State of Ohio Season 20
  • The State of Ohio Season 16
  • The State of Ohio Season 15
  • The State of Ohio Season 14
  • The State of Ohio Season 13
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show October 6, 2023
Lawsuit Over K-12 Governance
Episode: S23 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 29, 2023
New Maps Approved, SUPCO Abortion Hearing, Longtime Advocates Discuss Careers
Episode: S23 E39 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 22, 2023
Redistricting Commission Gets To Work, School Voucher Discussion
Episode: S23 E38 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 15, 2023
No Map Meeting, School Vouchers Discussion
Episode: S23 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 8, 2023
Issue 1 And Two On The Ballot, Bias Concerns In Higher Ed
Episode: S23 E36 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show September 1, 2023
Issue 1 Ballot Language, Intellectual Diversity At Universities
Episode: S23 E35 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 25, 2023
November 7 Ballot Set, Gerrymandering Criticism
Episode: S23 E34 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 18, 2023
Legal Pot Vote, O'Connor On Gerrymandering
Episode: S23 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show August 11, 2023
Issue One Defeated
Episode: S23 E32 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
The State of Ohio
The State Of Ohio Show
August Election, Lucasville Riot Remembered
Episode: S23 E31 | 26:45