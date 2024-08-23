© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio August 23, 2024

Season 24 Episode 34 | 26m 45s

The ballot board once again approved language for voters to read that results in a lawsuit. The major party conventions brought some excitement and memorable moments but also helped form messaging strategy for the next two months. Interview guests are Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) and political science professor David Cohen.

Aired: 08/22/24
