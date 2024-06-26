© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Sherlock

His Last Vow

Season 3 Episode 3 | 1hr 30m 19s

A case of stolen letters leads Sherlock Holmes into a long conflict with Charles Augustus Magnussen, the Napoleon of blackmail, and the one man he truly hates. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in Sherlock.

Aired: 02/01/14
Extras
Watch 0:30
Sherlock
Stream with PBS Passport
You can now stream all four seasons of Sherlock, with PBS Passport, an added member benefit!
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:20
Sherlock
Preview
See a preview of "The Final Problem."
Preview: S4 E3 | 0:20
Watch 1:29:59
Sherlock
The Final Problem
Sherlock and Watson face their greatest ever challenge. Is the game finally over?
Episode: S4 E3 | 1:29:59
Watch 0:47
Sherlock
John and Sherlock’s Friendship
The cast and crew discuss John and Sherlock's friendship.
Clip: S4 | 0:47
Watch 0:49
Sherlock
Mycroft and Sherlock's Relationship
Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Gatiss on the brothers Holmes in Season 4.
Clip: S4 | 0:49
Watch 2:08
Sherlock
Martin Freeman Would You Rather
Actor Martin Freeman plays "Would You Rather?"
Clip: S4 | 2:08
Watch 1:30
Sherlock
An Unlikely Duo
Actor Martin Freeman on the unusual friendship of John and Sherlock.
Clip: S4 | 1:30
Watch 0:55
Sherlock
Sian Brooke
The Season 4 actress on what it was like to join Sherlock.
Clip: S4 | 0:55
Watch 0:20
Sherlock
Preview
See a preview of Sherlock, Season 4, Episode 2.
Preview: S4 E2 | 0:20
Watch 0:56
Sherlock
Toby Jones
Toby Jones on his role as Sherlock's latest nemesis.
Clip: S4 | 0:56
Watch 1:29:59
Sherlock
The Final Problem
Sherlock and Watson face their greatest ever challenge. Is the game finally over?
Episode: S4 E3 | 1:29:59
Watch 1:30:25
Sherlock
The Lying Detective
Sherlock faces perhaps the most chilling enemy of his long career.
Episode: S4 E2 | 1:30:25
Watch 1:29:48
Sherlock
The Six Thatchers
Mercurial Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back in Britain as the Watsons prepare for pare
Episode: S4 E1 | 1:29:48
Watch 1:26:59
Sherlock
The Sign of Three
Watch Sherlock face his biggest challenge.
Episode: S3 E2 | 1:26:59
Watch 1:27:22
Sherlock
The Empty Hearse
Rejoice at Sherlock’s return!
Episode: S3 E1 | 1:27:22
Watch 1:30:10
Sherlock
The Reichenbach Fall
Moriarty poses the "final problem," putting Sherlock's career and even his life at stake.
Episode: S2 E3 | 1:30:10
Watch 1:30:08
Sherlock
The Hounds of Baskerville
Sherlock and Watson pursue information about research on genetically engineered animals.
Episode: S2 E2 | 1:30:08
Watch 1:30:23
Sherlock
A Scandal in Belgravia
Find out if a crafty dominatrix can outsmart Sherlock at his own game.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:30:23
Watch 1:31:05
Sherlock
The Great Game
Sherlock must solve perplexing and dangerous puzzles specifically laid out for him.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:31:05
Watch 1:30:13
Sherlock
The Blind Banker
When a banker is found dead inside his locked apartment, Sherlock follows the clues.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:30:13