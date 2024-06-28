A Scandal in Belgravia

Extras
Sherlock and Watson face their greatest ever challenge. Is the game finally over?
The cast and crew discuss John and Sherlock's friendship.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Gatiss on the brothers Holmes in Season 4.
Actor Martin Freeman plays "Would You Rather?"
Actor Martin Freeman on the unusual friendship of John and Sherlock.
The Season 4 actress on what it was like to join Sherlock.
Toby Jones on his role as Sherlock's latest nemesis.
Sherlock faces perhaps the most chilling enemy of his long career.
Mercurial Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back in Britain as the Watsons prepare for pare
Find out who’s the one man Sherlock truly hates.
Watch Sherlock face his biggest challenge.
Rejoice at Sherlock’s return!
Moriarty poses the "final problem," putting Sherlock's career and even his life at stake.
Sherlock and Watson pursue information about research on genetically engineered animals.
Sherlock must solve perplexing and dangerous puzzles specifically laid out for him.
When a banker is found dead inside his locked apartment, Sherlock follows the clues.