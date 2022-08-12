World War Speed

Extras
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?
What were the last days in Pompeii like before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius 2,000 years
Discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century.
Fr. Marius Zerafa risks his life to recover a Caravaggio masterpiece stolen in 1984.
In 1613, a Japanese samurai was sent to Europe to negotiate opening a new trade route.
New evidence on the origins of Stonehenge is uncovered.
A fresh look at the flaws that led to the infamous Hindenburg disaster in 1937.
Discover the untold story of prehistoric women through the latest science and research.