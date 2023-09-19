© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Secrets of the Dead

Death in Britannia

Episode 2

Uncover what happens when archaeologists study a skeleton found with an iron nail through its heel bone, suggesting the person was the victim of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain. Only one other skeleton with evidence of crucifixion has ever been found in the world. Who was he? What was life in Roman Britain like? And why did he receive such a gruesome punishment?

Aired: 10/31/23
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by public television viewers.
