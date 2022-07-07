© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes

The Affair of the Avalanche Bicycle & Tyre Co. Ltd

Season 1 Episode 3 | 52m 05s

Peter Vaughan stars as Arthur Morrison’s notorious villain, private inquiry agent Horace Dorrington. In this story of fraud and industrial espionage, the deadly rivalry of two big bicycle companies leads to some very dirty work at the race track and at the stock exchange.

Aired: 09/21/22
The Affair of the Avalanche Bicycle & Tyre Co. Ltd
Anonymous Letters
Watch 51:24
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
Anonymous Letters
Dagobert Trostler must discover who is the author of vile anonymous letters.
Episode: S2 E8 | 51:24
The Absent-Minded Coterie
Watch 50:41
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Absent-Minded Coterie
Msr. Valmont, a great amateur detective, must face fraud, forgery and murder.
Episode: S2 E5 | 50:41
The Affair of the Tortoise
Watch 46:57
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Affair of the Tortoise
Martin Hewitt confronts the death of a pet tortoise and a missing corpse.
Episode: S1 E10 | 46:57
The Case of the Dixon Torpedo
Watch 50:02
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Case of the Dixon Torpedo
Ronald Hynes stars as PI Jonathan Pryde in this tale of Victorian espionage.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:02
A Message from the Deep Sea
Watch 48:54
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
A Message from the Deep Sea
John Neville stars as R. Austin Freeman’s brilliant forensic expert Dr. John Thorndyke.
Episode: S1 E1 | 48:54
The Moabite Cipher
Watch 51:14
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Moabite Cipher
Dr. John Thorndyke must foil a plot to assassinate the Russian Grand Duke.
Episode: S2 E9 | 51:14
Five Hundred Carats
Watch 51:02
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
Five Hundred Carats
Insp. Lipinsky most solve theft, lust and murder, stemming from a huge gem.
Episode: S2 E2 | 51:02
The Mysterious Death on the Underground Railway
Watch 51:49
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Mysterious Death on the Underground Railway
In this mystery, Polly Burton takes a ride on the same train as a murderer.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:49
The Horse of the Invisible
Watch 51:52
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Horse of the Invisible
Donald Pleasence plays ghost hunter Carnacki, who must prevent the next family tragedy.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:52
The Duchess of Wiltshire's Diamonds
Watch 50:50
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
The Duchess of Wiltshire's Diamonds
To help safeguard the Wiltshire Diamonds, the Duke calls in Simon Carne (Roy Dotrice).
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:50
