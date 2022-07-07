The Affair of the Tortoise

Extras
Dagobert Trostler must discover who is the author of vile anonymous letters.
Msr. Valmont, a great amateur detective, must face fraud, forgery and murder.
Ronald Hynes stars as PI Jonathan Pryde in this tale of Victorian espionage.
John Neville stars as R. Austin Freeman’s brilliant forensic expert Dr. John Thorndyke.
Dr. John Thorndyke must foil a plot to assassinate the Russian Grand Duke.
Insp. Lipinsky most solve theft, lust and murder, stemming from a huge gem.
In this mystery, Polly Burton takes a ride on the same train as a murderer.
Donald Pleasence plays ghost hunter Carnacki, who must prevent the next family tragedy.
To help safeguard the Wiltshire Diamonds, the Duke calls in Simon Carne (Roy Dotrice).
Who murdered Mrs. Arryford? The answer is obvious to Det. Sgt. Grubber.
All
-
All
-
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes Season 2
-
The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes Season 1
Dagobert Trostler must discover who is the author of vile anonymous letters.
Msr. Valmont, a great amateur detective, must face fraud, forgery and murder.
Ronald Hynes stars as PI Jonathan Pryde in this tale of Victorian espionage.
John Neville stars as R. Austin Freeman’s brilliant forensic expert Dr. John Thorndyke.
Dr. John Thorndyke must foil a plot to assassinate the Russian Grand Duke.
Insp. Lipinsky most solve theft, lust and murder, stemming from a huge gem.
In this mystery, Polly Burton takes a ride on the same train as a murderer.
Donald Pleasence plays ghost hunter Carnacki, who must prevent the next family tragedy.
To help safeguard the Wiltshire Diamonds, the Duke calls in Simon Carne (Roy Dotrice).
Who murdered Mrs. Arryford? The answer is obvious to Det. Sgt. Grubber.