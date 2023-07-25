© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

POV

POV Shorts: Under G-d

Season 36 Episode 601 | 23m 49s

A look at the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe through the lived experiences of impacted Jewish women and the interfaith leaders advancing a freedom of religion argument to challenge abortion bans. Through the lens of maintaining the separation between church and state, these nationwide efforts are focused on protecting religious freedom – and democracy – for all.

Aired: 07/24/23 | Expires: 07/24/27
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
