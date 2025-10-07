Extras
Trailer for A Mother Apart by director Laurie Townshend.
Trailer for Porcelain War by directors Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo.
Behind the Lens interview with Porcelain War director Brendan Bellomo.
On January 29, 1998, the New Woman All Women Health Care Clinic in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed.
Trailer for The Bitter Pill by director Clay Tweel.
Interview with The Bitter Pill director Clay Tweel.
Interview with Black Snow director Alina Simone.
Residents from Oaxacan town Niltepec alchemize blue indigo pigment from the jiquilite plant.
Trailer for The Age of Water by directors Isabel Alcántara Atalaya and Alfredo Alcántara.
Interview with The Age of Water directors Isabel Alcántara Atalaya and Alfredo Alcántara.
Confronting war, Ukrainian artists pick up arms while finding strength through art.
A small-town attorney takes on pharmaceutical giants as opioids devastate his community.
An environmental thriller that shines new light on the human cost of coal.
In rural Mexico, a community seeks answers, uncovering alarming truths about their water.
A family’s free life in nature is disrupted by tragedy, forcing them into modern society.
A new “innovation district” tests local democracy in a divided Brooklyn community.
A community of disability activists help Samuel Habib, 21, navigate the path to adulthood.
Three women navigate hope and change as a Chinese industrial zone transforms Ethiopia.
A Colombian Black rural activist's historic bid for presidency stirs a national awakening.