POV

POV Shorts: Boom and Bust

Season 36 Episode 604 | 25m 00s

Two stories from California and Texas excavating distinct portraits of place, politics, and economy. In When the LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood, locals and news organizations witness a volatile situation turn into a literal powder keg. In When It’s Good It’s Good, a filmmaker returns to West Texas and documents the local oil industry's boom and bust.

Aired: 11/12/23 | Expires: 10/04/27
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 11:52
POV
Still Waters
A filmmaker's conversations with her mom unveil intergenerational healing and a new start.
Special: 11:52
Watch 2:37
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Mama Sug
Laughter, love, and a little bit of chaos.
Special: 2:37
Watch 2:42
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Grandma's Hands
Her grandmother’s hands shaped her.
Special: 2:42
Watch 19:01
POV
When The LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood
Locals and news organizations witness a volatile situation turn into a literal powder keg.
Special: 19:01
Watch 25:37
POV
Between Earth & Sky
An ecologist survives a near-death fall, unearths family secrets, and explores her roots.
Special: 25:37
Watch 20:37
POV
Sol in the Garden
After 16 years of incarceration, Sol recovers her sense of self through gardening.
Special: 20:37
Watch 10:35
POV
When It's Good, It's Good
A filmmaker returns to West Texas and documents the local oil industry's boom and bust.
Special: 10:35
Watch 2:07
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Dreamer's Gift
Dreamer sits down with his friend Paul to discuss the transformative power of a haircut.
Special: 2:07
Watch 2:50
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Family Harmony
Gilbert Zermeño shares how his musical journey began on a bad note, but ended in harmony.
Special: 2:50
Watch 3:06
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Rules of the Road
A father recalls how a driving lesson gone wrong turned into a legendary family story.
Special: 3:06
Watch 1:10:50
POV
Wisdom Gone Wild
In this reflection on aging and transformation, a woman with dementia reinvents herself.
Episode: S36 E3613 | 1:10:50
Watch 1:22:59
POV
Fire Through Dry Grass
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.
Episode: S36 E3612 | 1:22:59
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Aurora's Sunrise
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
Episode: S36 E3611 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:23:00
POV
Murders That Matter
A Black Muslim mother vows to save all the other Black sons, on both sides of the gun.
Episode: S36 E3610 | 1:23:00
Watch 52:58
POV
Uýra – The Rising Forest
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
Episode: S36 E3609 | 52:58
Watch 52:57
POV
Bulls and Saints
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
Episode: S36 E3608 | 52:57
Watch 1:22:56
POV
While We Watched
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
Episode: S36 E3607 | 1:22:56
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Children of the Mist
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
Episode: S36 E3606 | 1:22:54
Watch 23:49
POV
POV Shorts: Under G-d
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
Episode: S36 E601 | 23:49
Watch 23:26
POV
POV Shorts: Water Work
Memory and resiliency through Detroit and Canarsie’s unique relationships to water.
Episode: S36 E602 | 23:26