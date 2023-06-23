After Sherman

Extras
Reverend Farrell Duncombe remembers the role models in Alabama who helped pave his way.
Debbie recounts the moment her father, a Holocaust survivor, shared his painful memories.
The busboy who held Senator Robert F. Kennedy after he was shot remembers the night.
A WW II vet tells his grandson about when he was called up for a special assignment.
New worlds unfold in stories of tradition and hometown pride.
Palestinian-American dancers use traditional Dabka to connect with their homeland.
Two Ukrainian sisters separated by distance and war and a call that could be their last.
A devoted caretaker, her chronically ill husband, and the power of undying love.
A perilous swim from China to Hong Kong parallels a new generation's quest for freedom.
A portrait of the life and work of Jamaican New Yorker and visual artist Michael Richards.
Two families experience homeland violence across generations.
A modern contemplation on the generational divide.
Three stories about care and connection.
Two stories from the heart of New York.
A disabled filmmaker ruminates on the corrosive legacy of the Freak Show.
An academic beacon for Black children on Chicago’s South Side battles gentrification.
An artist’s canvas becomes an embattled space.
A counter-narrative and collective memory of the last 30 years of Muslim life in America.