© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

June 17, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 168

June 17, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 06/16/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:46
PBS NewsHour
Deaf advocates say learning sign language early is crucial
Why advocates say early sign language learning for deaf children is crucial
Clip: S2023 E168 | 7:46
Watch 6:56
PBS NewsHour
Children injured by guns face barriers to mental health care
Many children who survive gun violence face barriers to mental health care
Clip: S2023 E168 | 6:56
Watch 2:39
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden speaks at campaign rally in Philadelphia
News Wrap: Biden speaks in Philadelphia at his 1st major 2024 campaign rally
Clip: S2023 E168 | 2:39
Watch 5:28
PBS NewsHour
New report looks at changing face of U.S. extremist groups
New report looks at the changing face of extremist groups in America
Clip: S2023 E168 | 5:28
Watch 8:32
PBS NewsHour
John Legend embarks on personal path for new endeavor
John Legend embarks on a personal path for his new creative endeavor
Clip: S2023 E167 | 8:32
Watch 7:45
PBS NewsHour
The debate over Ukraine's potential admission to NATO
The debate over Ukraine's potential admission to NATO
Clip: S2023 E167 | 7:45
Watch 7:11
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Pittsburgh synagogue shooter convicted
News Wrap: Pittsburgh synagogue shooter convicted of killing 11
Clip: S2023 E167 | 7:11
Watch 3:23
PBS NewsHour
Poll reveals what voters think of Trump's federal indictment
New poll reveals what voters think of Trump's federal indictment
Clip: S2023 E167 | 3:23
Watch 10:45
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's latest legal battle
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's latest legal battle and the growing presidential field
Clip: S2023 E167 | 10:45
Watch 9:21
PBS NewsHour
Francis Suarez on joining the crowded GOP presidential race
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discusses joining the crowded GOP presidential race
Clip: S2023 E167 | 9:21
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E167 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E166 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E165 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E164 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E163 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
June 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 11, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E162 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
June 10, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 10, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E161 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E160 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E159 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E158 | 57:46