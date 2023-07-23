July 23, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
‘Gaining Ground’ highlights efforts to reclaim land taken from Black farmers
News Wrap: Widespread unrest in Israel on the eve of a defining moment
What Spain’s election means for the far-right’s foothold in Europe
Extreme heat sends thousands to ERs across the country. Here’s how to stay safe
July 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
2023 Women’s World Cup puts spotlight back on pay equity issues in soccer
New report suggests these best practices for reducing crime in America
Oklahoma death row prisoner’s case reignites debate over capital punishment
A Brief But Spectacular take on how everybody can learn
News Wrap: Earth sees hottest July ever recorded in human history
July 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 16, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 15, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode