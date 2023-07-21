July 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
July 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
News Wrap: Cities in southern Ukraine suffer 3rd straight night of Russian bombardment
Punishing heat waves break records and disrupt life across much of the world
Texas women testify in lawsuit claiming abortion restrictions put their lives in jeopardy
RFK Jr. appears before Congress as his comments spreading misinformation draw scrutiny
Student journalist discusses reporting that led to Stanford president's resignation
Millions flee homes in Sudan amid reports of widespread war crimes
Why ACL injuries are more common in female athletes than male counterparts
July 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
New book 'The Right Call' reveals life lessons from sports
