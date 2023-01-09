© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 9 | 57m 46s

January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/08/23 | Expires: 02/08/23
January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Biden visits El Paso amid criticism of migration policy
Watch 5:43
PBS NewsHour
Biden visits El Paso amid criticism of migration policy
Biden visits southern border amid criticism of migration, asylum policy
Clip: S2023 E8 | 5:43
News Wrap: Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil’s Congress
Watch 2:57
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil’s Congress
News Wrap: Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil’s government buildings
Clip: S2023 E8 | 2:57
How the NFL’s medical teams prepare for on-field emergencies
Watch 5:10
PBS NewsHour
How the NFL’s medical teams prepare for on-field emergencies
How the NFL’s medical teams prepare for emergencies on the field
Clip: S2023 E8 | 5:10
Why Americans are lonelier and its effects on our health
Watch 5:32
PBS NewsHour
Why Americans are lonelier and its effects on our health
Why Americans are lonelier and its effects on our health
Clip: S2023 E8 | 5:32
A Brief But Spectacular take on embracing immigration
Watch 3:26
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on embracing immigration
A Brief But Spectacular take on embracing immigration
Clip: S2023 E8 | 3:26
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E8 | 26:45
What Speaker McCarthy’s concessions mean for the nation
Watch 6:23
PBS NewsHour
What Speaker McCarthy’s concessions mean for the nation
What House Speaker McCarthy’s concessions to get elected mean for the nation
Clip: S2023 E7 | 6:23
Expert describes the health benefits of ‘Dry January’
Watch 5:12
PBS NewsHour
Expert describes the health benefits of ‘Dry January’
Expert describes the health benefits of ‘Dry January’
Clip: S2023 E7 | 5:12
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E7 | 26:44
News Wrap: Russia shells Bakhmut during cease-fire
Watch 2:23
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Russia shells Bakhmut during cease-fire
News Wrap: Russia shells Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine during cease-fire
Clip: S2023 E7 | 2:23
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E8 | 26:45
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E7 | 26:44
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E6 | 57:46
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E5 | 57:46
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E4 | 57:46
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E3 | 57:46
January 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E2 | 57:46
January 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E1 | 26:45
December 31, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 31, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 31, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2022 E368 | 26:45
December 30, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 30, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 30, 2022 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2022 E367 | 57:46