PBS NewsHour

January 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 29 | 26m 44s

January 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 01/27/24 | Expires: 02/27/24
Watch 5:09
PBS NewsHour
Montanans band together to save an iconic American landscape
How Montanans are banding together to preserve an iconic American landscape
Clip: S2024 E29 | 5:09
Watch 5:58
PBS NewsHour
A Black physician’s memoir details medical racism in America
A Black physician’s memoir looks at the legacy of medical racism in America
Clip: S2024 E29 | 5:58
Watch 8:36
PBS NewsHour
LGBTQ Ugandans fight to survive under country’s anti-gay law
LGBTQ+ Ugandans fight for survival, civil rights under country’s anti-gay law
Clip: S2024 E29 | 8:36
Watch 2:56
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: 3 U.S. troops killed in attack on base in Jordan
News Wrap: 3 U.S. troops killed in drone attack on military base in Jordan
Clip: S2024 E29 | 2:56
Watch 3:15
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli strike reportedly kills Gaza family of 3
News Wrap: Israeli airstrike reportedly kills mother and 2 children in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E28 | 3:15
Watch 6:07
PBS NewsHour
Why pro athletes are pushing for paid maternity leave
Why professional athletes are bolstering the push for paid maternity leave
Clip: S2024 E28 | 6:07
Watch 5:13
PBS NewsHour
14-year-old scientist on fighting skin cancer with soap
14-year-old scientist Heman Bekele on his quest to fight skin cancer with soap
Clip: S2024 E28 | 5:13
Watch 8:02
PBS NewsHour
What’s driving a shortage of special education teachers
What’s driving a special education teacher shortage and how schools are responding
Clip: S2024 E28 | 8:02
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E28 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E27 | 57:46
