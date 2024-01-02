© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

January 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 2 | 57m 46s

January 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/01/24 | Expires: 02/01/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 13:29
PBS NewsHour
Freed Israeli hostage: 'Stop the war and bring them home'
Freed Israeli hostage pleads with Netanyahu and Biden: 'Stop the war and bring them home'
Clip: S2024 E2 | 13:29
Watch 6:06
PBS NewsHour
Why renting might be the favored choice in today's market
Why renting over buying might be the favored choice in today's real estate landscape
Clip: S2024 E2 | 6:06
Watch 6:40
PBS NewsHour
Tommy Prine on finding his voice in the shadow of his father
Singer-songwriter Tommy Prine on finding his own voice in the shadow of his famous father
Clip: S2024 E2 | 6:40
Watch 5:57
PBS NewsHour
Harvard president resigns amid testimony controversy
Harvard president resigns amid controversy over antisemitism testimony, plagiarism claims
Clip: S2024 E2 | 5:57
Watch 8:09
PBS NewsHour
How airline passengers managed to survive fiery runway crash
How airline passengers managed to survive fiery runway collision in Japan
Clip: S2024 E2 | 8:09
Watch 7:22
PBS NewsHour
NYC looks to amend right to shelter rule amid migrant surge
New York City looks to amend 'right to shelter' rule as it struggles to house migrants
Clip: S2024 E2 | 7:22
Watch 5:07
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Hamas leader killed in suspected Israeli attack
News Wrap: Top Hamas leader killed in suspected Israeli drone strike in Lebanon
Clip: S2024 E2 | 5:07
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E1 | 57:46
Watch 9:38
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the 2024 campaign
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the 2024 campaign with first primary votes just weeks away
Clip: S2024 E1 | 9:38
Watch 7:04
PBS NewsHour
Child migrants put to work in unsafe and illegal conditions
How child migrants are put to work in unsafe and illegal conditions
Clip: S2024 E1 | 7:04
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E1 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
December 31, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 31, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E376 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E375 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E374 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E373 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E372 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 26, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E371 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E370 | 57:46
Watch 26:36
PBS NewsHour
December 24, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 24, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E369 | 26:36
Watch 24:44
PBS NewsHour
December 23, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 23, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E368 | 24:44