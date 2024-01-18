© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

January 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 18 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, Congress passes a stopgap measure to keep the government funded and avert a shutdown. The Justice Department issues a scathing review of the police response to the 2022 Uvalde school massacre. Plus, a doctor who worked in Gaza details the increasingly dire humanitarian situation faced by civilians caught in the Israel-Hamas war.

Aired: 01/17/24 | Expires: 02/17/24
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
Artist reflects on natural beauty with a knife and paper
Artist reflects on the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest with a knife and paper
Clip: S2024 E17 | 7:21
Watch 8:13
PBS NewsHour
Growing number of men say they are in a friendship recession
Why a growing number of American men say they are in a 'friendship recession'
Clip: S2024 E17 | 8:13
Watch 6:51
PBS NewsHour
Former NATO head on U.S. debate over Ukraine military aid
Former NATO chief on what's at stake as U.S. debates military aid for Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E17 | 6:51
Watch 4:29
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: New winter storm ices over Pacific Northwest
News Wrap: New winter storm ices over Pacific Northwest
Clip: S2024 E17 | 4:29
Watch 4:36
PBS NewsHour
Congress, White House negotiate Ukraine and border funding
What’s in the way of a deal as Congress, White House negotiate Ukraine and border funding
Clip: S2024 E17 | 4:36
Watch 6:34
PBS NewsHour
Case involving a fish could curtail federal regulations
How a case involving a small fish could have big implications on federal regulations
Clip: S2024 E17 | 6:34
Watch 7:34
PBS NewsHour
U.S. official overseeing Yemen discusses response to Houthis
State Department official overseeing Yemen discusses U.S. response to Houthi attacks
Clip: S2024 E17 | 7:34
Watch 5:21
PBS NewsHour
Schools work to help students amid chronic absenteeism rise
School leaders work to keep students in class amid rise in chronic absenteeism
Clip: S2024 E17 | 5:21
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E17 | 57:46
Watch 8:25
PBS NewsHour
Insulin prices capped for some, cost still high for millions
New law caps insulin prices for some with diabetes, but cost remains high for millions
Clip: S2024 E16 | 8:25
