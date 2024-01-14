© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

January 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

seasonNumberLabel 2024 episodeNumberLabel 14 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, candidates make their final pitch in bitterly cold Iowa on the eve of the first contest of the 2024 presidential election. Then, the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, two and a half years after the Taliban’s return to power. Plus, why American farmers have some of the highest suicide rates of any occupation, and what some rural communities are doing to help.

airedLabel 01/13/24 | expiresLabel02/13/24
watch 5:43
PBS NewsHour
What Iowa voters are thinking on frigid eve of 2024 caucuses
What Iowa Republican voters are thinking on frigid eve of 2024 caucuses
Clip: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel14 | 5:43
watch 1:46
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. temperatures plummet to dangerous lows
News Wrap: Temperatures plummet dangerously from Pacific Northwest to Rust Belt
Clip: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel14 | 1:46
watch 6:36
PBS NewsHour
Inside Afghanistan’s worsening humanitarian disaster
Inside Afghanistan’s worsening humanitarian disaster as aid funding falls short
Clip: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel14 | 6:36
watch 9:09
PBS NewsHour
How communities are tackling a suicide crisis among farmers
How rural communities are tackling a suicide and depression crisis among farmers
Clip: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel14 | 9:09
watch 6:48
PBS NewsHour
How Taiwan’s presidential pick affects relations with China
What Taiwan’s presidential pick means for the region and U.S.-China relations
Clip: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel13 | 6:48
watch 6:24
PBS NewsHour
Why you may be ingesting more microplastics than you thought
Why you may be eating and drinking more microplastics than you thought
Clip: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel13 | 6:24
watch 7:01
PBS NewsHour
The rise of impeachment as a weapon of partisan politics
Expert analyzes the rise of impeachment as a weapon of partisan politics
Clip: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel13 | 7:01
watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel13 | 26:45
watch 2:41
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Extreme winter weather wallops the U.S.
News Wrap: Extreme winter weather causes disruptions across the continental U.S.
Clip: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel13 | 2:41
watch 8:54
PBS NewsHour
Iowa 'kingmaker' on the GOP race and white evangelical vote
Iowa caucus 'kingmaker' on the GOP race and critical white evangelical vote
Clip: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel12 | 8:54
watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel13 | 26:45
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel12 | 57:46
watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel11 | 56:45
watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
January 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel10 | 56:44
watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel9 | 56:45
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel8 | 57:46
watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel7 | 26:45
watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6 | 26:45
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel5 | 57:46
watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel4 | 57:46