PBS NewsHour

January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 12 | 57m 46s

January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/11/23 | Expires: 02/11/23
January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
News Wrap: Rep. Santos refuses to resign amid calls to quit
Watch 5:38
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Rep. Santos refuses to resign amid calls to quit
News Wrap: Rep. George Santos insists he will not resign amid calls for him to step down
Clip: S2023 E11 | 5:38
What may have caused computer outage that grounded flights
Watch 6:14
PBS NewsHour
What may have caused computer outage that grounded flights
What may have caused the FAA computer outage that grounded flights for hours
Clip: S2023 E11 | 6:14
The political wrangling over state house speakerships
Watch 8:25
PBS NewsHour
The political wrangling over state house speakerships
A look at the political wrangling over house speakerships in state legislatures
Clip: S2023 E11 | 8:25
Brazil attack raises concerns about spread of U.S. extremism
Watch 6:41
PBS NewsHour
Brazil attack raises concerns about spread of U.S. extremism
Attack on Brazil's government raises concerns about how U.S. extremism has spread abroad
Clip: S2023 E11 | 6:41
Russian mercenaries claim territory in eastern Ukraine
Watch 8:48
PBS NewsHour
Russian mercenaries claim territory in eastern Ukraine
Russian mercenaries claim territory in brutal, violent fight in eastern Ukraine
Clip: S2023 E11 | 8:48
Using heat pumps as greener alternative to fossil fuels
Watch 8:22
PBS NewsHour
Using heat pumps as greener alternative to fossil fuels
More homes using heat pumps as cheaper, greener alternative to fossil fuels
Clip: S2023 E11 | 8:22
Denver mayor on challenge posed by an influx of migrants
Watch 7:32
PBS NewsHour
Denver mayor on challenge posed by an influx of migrants
Denver mayor discusses challenge posed by an influx of migrants
Clip: S2023 E11 | 7:32
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E11 | 56:44
January 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E10 | 57:46
Singer Beth Orton on creating her best work yet
Watch 6:29
PBS NewsHour
Singer Beth Orton on creating her best work yet
Folk and electronica singer Beth Orton on creating her best work yet
Clip: S2023 E10 | 6:29
