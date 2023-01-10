© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

January 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 10 | 57m 46s

January 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/09/23 | Expires: 02/09/23
January 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E9 | 57:46
The story of one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history
Watch 6:01
PBS NewsHour
The story of one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history
The true story behind one of the most damaging spies in American history
Clip: S2023 E9 | 6:01
CDC warns of rising strep throat infections among children
Watch 5:38
PBS NewsHour
CDC warns of rising strep throat infections among children
CDC warns of rising strep throat infections among children
Clip: S2023 E9 | 5:38
Navy veteran held hostage by Taliban describes experience
Watch 9:55
PBS NewsHour
Navy veteran held hostage by Taliban describes experience
U.S. Navy veteran kidnapped, held hostage by Taliban describes experience
Clip: S2023 E9 | 9:55
Local paper reported on Santos scandal before Nov. election
Watch 5:38
PBS NewsHour
Local paper reported on Santos scandal before Nov. election
Small, local paper uncovered and reported George Santos scandal before November election
Clip: S2023 E9 | 5:38
Biden meets with Mexican president amid border policy shift
Watch 4:48
PBS NewsHour
Biden meets with Mexican president amid border policy shift
Biden meets with Mexican president as U.S. shifts southern border policy
Clip: S2023 E9 | 4:48
Republicans deciding new House rules package
Watch 5:16
PBS NewsHour
Republicans deciding new House rules package
Republicans deciding House rules package after contentious week of speaker votes
Clip: S2023 E9 | 5:16
News Wrap: California faces another round of storms
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: California faces another round of storms
News Wrap: California faces another round of storms and flooding
Clip: S2023 E9 | 6:46
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's government buildings
Watch 8:15
PBS NewsHour
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's government buildings
Supporters of defeated far-right president storm government buildings in Brazil
Clip: S2023 E9 | 8:15
News Wrap: Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil’s Congress
Watch 2:57
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil’s Congress
News Wrap: Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil’s government buildings
Clip: S2023 E8 | 2:57
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E9 | 57:46
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E8 | 26:45
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E7 | 26:44
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E6 | 57:46
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E5 | 57:46
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E4 | 57:46
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E3 | 57:46
January 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E2 | 57:46
January 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 1, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E1 | 26:45
December 31, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 31, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 31, 2022 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2022 E368 | 26:45