© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

February 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 36 | 26m 44s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the U.S. promises further retaliation for the killing of American troops in Jordan. How upcoming elections in Pakistan and other South Asian countries are testing democracy in the region. After the release of the Epstein files, we examine the challenges in policing sex trafficking. Plus, a new category at the Grammy Awards highlights the global appeal of African music.

Aired: 02/03/24 | Expires: 03/05/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:57
PBS NewsHour
Upcoming South Asian elections test democracy in the region
How upcoming elections in South Asia will test democracy in the region
Clip: S2024 E36 | 6:57
Watch 3:21
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. vows more military response in Middle East
News Wrap: U.S. vows ‘sustained’ military response to Iran-backed attacks
Clip: S2024 E36 | 3:21
Watch 6:40
PBS NewsHour
Sex trafficking survivors face barriers to seeking justice
Survivors of sex trafficking face barriers in their search for justice
Clip: S2024 E36 | 6:40
Watch 5:45
PBS NewsHour
New Grammy category highlights African music’s global appeal
New Grammy category highlights the global appeal of African music
Clip: S2024 E36 | 5:45
Watch 8:39
PBS NewsHour
Conservationists take drastic measures to save coral reefs
Conservationists take drastic measures to save coral reefs from climate change
Clip: S2024 E35 | 8:39
Watch 5:03
PBS NewsHour
Pressure grows on Congress to curb deepfake pornography
Pressure grows on Congress to take action against deepfake pornography
Clip: S2024 E35 | 5:03
Watch 2:25
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Democratic primary race begins in South Carolina
News Wrap: Democratic primary race begins in South Carolina
Clip: S2024 E35 | 2:25
Watch 5:27
PBS NewsHour
What U.S. hopes to achieve by striking Iran-backed militias
What the U.S. hopes to achieve with airstrikes against Iran-backed militias
Clip: S2024 E35 | 5:27
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E35 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E34 | 57:46
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E35 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E34 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E33 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E32 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E31 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E30 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E29 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E28 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E27 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E26 | 57:46