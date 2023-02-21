© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

February 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 52 | 57m 46s

February 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 02/20/23 | Expires: 03/23/23
February 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
News Wrap: Biden administration proposes asylum restrictions
Watch 3:56
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden administration proposes asylum restrictions
News Wrap: Biden administration formally proposes restrictions to asylum seekers
Clip: S2023 E52 | 3:56
Where U.S.-Russia relations stand a year after invasion
Watch 8:39
PBS NewsHour
Where U.S.-Russia relations stand a year after invasion
Where relations between U.S. and Russia stand a year after Putin's invasion of Ukraine
Clip: S2023 E52 | 8:39
Norfolk Southern CEO defends Ohio derailment response
Watch 11:43
PBS NewsHour
Norfolk Southern CEO defends Ohio derailment response
Norfolk Southern CEO defends Ohio response as EPA orders company to clean up toxic spill
Clip: S2023 E52 | 11:43
How Fort Wayne's investment in art mirrors its turnaround
Watch 8:07
PBS NewsHour
How Fort Wayne's investment in art mirrors its turnaround
How an Indiana city's investment in public art mirrors its overall turnaround
Clip: S2023 E52 | 8:07
Russia suspends participation in New START nuclear treaty
Watch 4:12
PBS NewsHour
Russia suspends participation in New START nuclear treaty
Russia suspends participation in nuclear treaty as Biden rallies support for Ukraine
Clip: S2023 E52 | 4:12
Avian flu strain shows transmissibility among mammals
Watch 6:07
PBS NewsHour
Avian flu strain shows transmissibility among mammals
Avian flu strain raises concerns after outbreaks among mammals
Clip: S2023 E52 | 6:07
Case may roll back legal immunity for social media companies
Watch 7:52
PBS NewsHour
Case may roll back legal immunity for social media companies
Supreme Court case could roll back legal immunity for social media companies
Clip: S2023 E52 | 7:52
February 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E51 | 57:46
Michelle Yeoh on her Oscar-nominated performance
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
Michelle Yeoh on her Oscar-nominated performance
Michelle Yeoh on her Oscar-nominated performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Clip: S2023 E51 | 7:33
Shelters struggle as pets adopted during pandemic returned
Watch 4:37
PBS NewsHour
Shelters struggle as pets adopted during pandemic returned
Animal shelters struggle as many pets adopted during pandemic are returned
Clip: S2023 E51 | 4:37
