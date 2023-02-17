February 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
February 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Biden says three unidentified objects shot down likely not spy balloons
News Wrap: Grand jury says one or more witnesses lied about efforts to overturn election
Residents near Ohio train derailment frustrated about risk of toxic exposure
Turkey’s president faces scrutiny after earthquake for construction standards
People living with long COVID explain how the disease changed their lives
A look at the challenge of dealing with mental illness while in the public eye
New book 'Half American' details struggle of Black soldiers in World War II and back home
February 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
How award-winning poet Nikky Finney is bringing new life to her community
