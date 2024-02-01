© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

February 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 33 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds his first press conference since his cancer treatment and the killing of American troops in Jordan. A look at swatting, the phenomenon of targeting someone's home by calling in fake reports that trigger a police response. Plus, a former Russian politician is forced to flee after publicly denouncing the war in Ukraine.

Aired: 01/31/24 | Expires: 03/02/24
Extras
Watch 6:21
PBS NewsHour
Dozens of swatting calls target members of Congress
Dozens of swatting calls target members of Congress and candidates on campaign trail
Clip: S2024 E33 | 6:21
Watch 8:20
PBS NewsHour
Why Universal Music Group is pulling songs from TikTok
Why Universal Music Group is pulling songs from TikTok
Clip: S2024 E33 | 8:20
Watch 4:04
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. sanctions Israelis accused in attacks
News Wrap: Biden sanctions Israeli settlers in West Bank accused of attacking Palestinians
Clip: S2024 E33 | 4:04
Watch 8:18
PBS NewsHour
Affordable Care Act battle threatens coverage for millions
Another election year battle over Affordable Care Act threatens coverage for millions
Clip: S2024 E33 | 8:18
Watch 7:17
PBS NewsHour
What is Christian nationalism and why it raises concerns
What is Christian nationalism and why it raises concerns about threats to democracy
Clip: S2024 E33 | 7:17
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
Russian politician discusses publicly denouncing Ukraine war
Russian politician denounces Ukraine war, wants to be 'free from Putin's shackles'
Clip: S2024 E33 | 5:46
Watch 6:51
PBS NewsHour
Lily Gladstone on her historic Oscar nomination
Lily Gladstone on her historic Oscar nomination for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Clip: S2024 E33 | 6:51
Watch 4:15
PBS NewsHour
Austin apologizes for failing to disclose cancer battle
Austin apologizes for failing to tell White House about his cancer and hospitalization
Clip: S2024 E33 | 4:15
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E32 | 57:46
Watch 6:04
PBS NewsHour
Panama Canal drought causes global disruptions
Panama Canal drought causes global disruptions
Clip: S2024 E32 | 6:04
