© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

August 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 236 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, vice presidential candidate Tim Walz gives Democrats a pep talk before all eyes turn to Kamala Harris’ speech in Chicago on the last night of the DNC. We hear from members of a crucial voting bloc about what Democrats need to do to win their votes. Plus, what Ukraine stands to gain or lose from capturing Russian land.

Aired: 08/21/24 | Expires: 09/21/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:34
PBS NewsHour
Fact-checking Democrats’ claims at the 2024 DNC
Fact-checking Democrats’ claims at the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Clip: S2024 E236 | 5:34
Watch 6:10
PBS NewsHour
Why Rep. Jayapal says ‘real progress’ is on the ballot
‘Perfection may not be on the ballot, but real progress is,’ Rep. Jayapal says
Clip: S2024 E236 | 6:10
Watch 5:50
PBS NewsHour
‘Georgia is very much in play’ for Harris, says Sen. Warnock
‘Georgia is very much in play’ for Harris, says Sen. Warnock. Here’s why
Clip: S2024 E236 | 5:50
Watch 6:49
PBS NewsHour
Why Trump is gaining ground with some Black men
Trump is gaining ground with some Black men. Here’s how Harris can change their minds
Clip: S2024 E236 | 6:49
Watch 5:08
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Labor dispute shuts down Canadian railroads
News Wrap: Labor dispute shuts down two major Canadian freight railroads
Clip: S2024 E236 | 5:08
Watch 8:55
PBS NewsHour
What Ukraine stands to gain or lose in Russia’s Kursk region
What Ukraine stands to gain or lose from capturing Russian land in Kursk
Clip: S2024 E236 | 8:55
Watch 5:14
PBS NewsHour
Walz steps into national spotlight on third night of the DNC
Vice presidential nominee Walz steps into national spotlight on third night of the DNC
Clip: S2024 E236 | 5:14
Watch 3:37
PBS NewsHour
What voters, uncommitted delegates at DNC expect of Harris
What voters and uncommitted delegates expect from Harris as the DNC draws to a close
Clip: S2024 E236 | 3:37
Watch 4:40
PBS NewsHour
How the Trump campaign is attempting to counter the 2024 DNC
How the Trump campaign is attempting to counter the 2024 Democratic convention
Clip: S2024 E236 | 4:40
Watch 6:31
PBS NewsHour
Clyburn on the through line between Obama, Biden and Harris
Rep. Clyburn reflects on the historical through line between Obama, Biden and Harris
Clip: S2024 E235 | 6:31
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E235 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E234 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E233 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
August 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E232 | 26:44
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
August 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E231 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E230 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E229 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E228 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E227 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E226 | 57:46