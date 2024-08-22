August 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Fact-checking Democrats’ claims at the 2024 Democratic National Convention
‘Perfection may not be on the ballot, but real progress is,’ Rep. Jayapal says
‘Georgia is very much in play’ for Harris, says Sen. Warnock. Here’s why
Trump is gaining ground with some Black men. Here’s how Harris can change their minds
News Wrap: Labor dispute shuts down two major Canadian freight railroads
What Ukraine stands to gain or lose from capturing Russian land in Kursk
Vice presidential nominee Walz steps into national spotlight on third night of the DNC
What voters and uncommitted delegates expect from Harris as the DNC draws to a close
How the Trump campaign is attempting to counter the 2024 Democratic convention
Rep. Clyburn reflects on the historical through line between Obama, Biden and Harris
