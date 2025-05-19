© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Patience

The Locked Room

Season 2025 Episode 4 | 50m 11s

A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors. Bea asks Patience to help with the investigation. The dead man, Harry Franklin, is one of Patience’s favorite writers and she is intrigued by his death and his reclusive life. Patience helps make an important breakthrough in the case which links back to a decades-past fire which left the writer terribly scarred and a woman dead.

Aired: 07/05/25 | Expires: 07/20/25
