Patience

Paper Mountain Girl (Part 2)

Season 2025 Episode 2 | 49m 32s

Patience is upset when she is a suspect in the burning man investigation and must prove her innocence by cracking the case. Detective Bea learns more about the young woman’s autism and her difficult past and feels responsible for her. Patience makes some important connections with other cold cases and together with Bea, they uncover a trail leading to South America and back.

Aired: 06/21/25 | Expires: 07/06/25
