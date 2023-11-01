E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter

Extras
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
A sink is fabricated out of soapstone, and a backsplash is fabricated from an old board.
Original roof boards are installed on the ell ceiling. A fieldstone wall is built.