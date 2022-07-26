E38 | Saratoga Legacy Restored | Pantry Problems

General Contractor Matt Whitbeck and Kevin O'Connor discuss pocket doors. Homeowner Evan gets advice from Mauro Henrique. At the Dracut Centre School, Mauro, Tom Silva, and architect Jay Mason restore the old chalkboards. At the house, cabinets are installed, Richard Trethewey and plumbing contractor Joel Schaperjahn install a soaker tub, and electrician Stephen Ristau installs kitchen lighting.