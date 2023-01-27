© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

E14 | Newburyport Forever House | Bed Race

Season 44 Episode 14 | 23m 42s

Renovation on the 1902 house is done and the homeowners are ready to move in, but first, they've invited the crew to join them in their town's annual bed race. After, they meet up at the house to tour the transformed space. They review all the changes, including the additional square footage gained by reclaiming the screened-in porch for interior living space and the addition of the new bump out.

E14 | Newburyport Forever House | Bed Race
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
E13 | Newburyport Forever House | Off-the-Shelf Custom Look
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Newburyport Forever House | Off-the-Shelf Custom Look
Curb appeal is added to the front yard, and an electric vehicle charger is installed.
Episode: S44 E13 | 23:42
E12 | Newburyport Forever House | Design Talk
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Newburyport Forever House | Design Talk
Shingles are installed on a small roof. The railing on the original staircase is raised.
Episode: S44 E12 | 23:42
E11 | Newburyport Forever House | Demo Find
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Newburyport Forever House | Demo Find
Work is underway for the new bump out. A winder staircase and a retaining wall are built.
Episode: S44 E11 | 23:42
E10 | Newburyport Forever House | Powering Through
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Newburyport Forever House | Powering Through
Asbestos is abated. A carpenter talks about working with Parkinsons disease.
Episode: S44 E10 | 23:42
E9 | Newburyport Forever House | Shipwrights and Captains
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Newburyport Forever House | Shipwrights and Captains
The crew is back in Massachusetts to start a new project in the town of Newburyport.
Episode: S44 E9 | 23:42
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
Episode: S44 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
Episode: S44 E7 | 23:42
E6 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Respecting the Old
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Respecting the Old
The old porch posts are repaired. The homeowners visit Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.s home.
Episode: S44 E6 | 23:42
E5 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Whole House Protection
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Whole House Protection
The house is protected from lightning strikes. The Dracut Centre School is restored.
Episode: S44 E5 | 23:42
E4 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Cardboard Kitchen
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Cardboard Kitchen
The HVAC ducting is installed. The homeowners daughter creates a 3d tour of the house.
Episode: S44 E4 | 23:42