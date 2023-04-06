© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOVA

Hidden Volcano Abyss

Season 50 Episode 8

In January 2022, one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history rocked the islands of Tonga. Join scientists as they investigate what caused the blast, how it spurred a devastating tsunami, and if another eruption could be imminent.

Aired: 05/09/23
Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extras
Hidden Volcano Abyss Preview
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Hidden Volcano Abyss Preview
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Preview: S50 E8 | 0:30
NOVA Season 50
Watch 0:27
NOVA
Saving the Right Whale Preview
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Preview: S50 E7 | 0:27
Chasing Carbon Zero Preview
Watch 0:29
NOVA
Chasing Carbon Zero Preview
Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Preview: S50 E6 | 0:29
Chasing Carbon Zero Sneak Peek
Watch 1:00
NOVA
Chasing Carbon Zero Sneak Peek
A new film from NOVA examines technologies that could get us to carbon zero by 2050.
Clip: S50 E6 | 1:00
How Heat Pumps Can Help Cities Lower Carbon Emissions
Watch 4:17
NOVA
How Heat Pumps Can Help Cities Lower Carbon Emissions
Landlords are switching from gas furnaces to heat pumps to reduce their carbon footprint.
Clip: S50 E6 | 4:17
Why Induction Stoves Are Better for You and the Environment
Watch 2:56
NOVA
Why Induction Stoves Are Better for You and the Environment
Induction stovetops are an energy-efficient alternative to traditional gas stoves.
Clip: S50 E6 | 2:56
This Fungus Is Spreading Rapidly in Hospitals
Watch 3:24
NOVA
This Fungus Is Spreading Rapidly in Hospitals
Cases of Candida auris are increasing every year.
Clip: S50 | 3:24
Weathering the Future Preview
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Weathering the Future Preview
Americans use ancient wisdom and new technology to fight extreme weather.
Preview: S50 E5 | 0:30
How Extreme Heat Overwhelms the Human Body
Watch 1:26
NOVA
How Extreme Heat Overwhelms the Human Body
When it comes to extreme weather, heat can be a “silent killer.”
Clip: S50 E5 | 1:26
How Sewage Becomes Drinking Water
Watch 2:51
NOVA
How Sewage Becomes Drinking Water
How do you make wastewater drinkable? It starts at the sewage treatment plant.
Clip: S50 E5 | 2:51
All
  • All
  • NOVA Season 50
  • NOVA Season 49
  • NOVA Season 48
  • NOVA Season 47
  • NOVA Season 46
  • NOVA Season 45
  • NOVA Season 44
  • NOVA Season 43
  • NOVA Season 42
  • NOVA Season 41
  • NOVA Season 40
  • NOVA Season 39
  • NOVA Season 38
  • NOVA Season 37
  • NOVA Season 36
  • NOVA Season 35
  • NOVA Season 34
  • NOVA Season 33
  • NOVA Season 32
  • NOVA Season 31
  • NOVA Season 30
  • NOVA Season 28
  • NOVA Season 27
  • NOVA Season 23
NOVA Season 50
NOVA
Saving the Right Whale
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Episode: S50 E7
Chasing Carbon Zero
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Chasing Carbon Zero
Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Episode: S50 E6 | 53:31
Weathering the Future
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Weathering the Future
Americans use ancient wisdom and new technology to fight extreme weather.
Episode: S50 E5 | 53:31
New Eye on the Universe
Watch 53:31
NOVA
New Eye on the Universe
See the latest stunning images and discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Episode: S50 E4 | 53:31
Ancient Builders of the Amazon
Watch 53:22
NOVA
Ancient Builders of the Amazon
Archaeological discoveries reveal traces of ancient civilizations in the Amazon.
Episode: S50 E3 | 53:22
Star Chasers of Senegal
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Star Chasers of Senegal
A visionary scientist investigates the deep history of astronomy in West Africa.
Episode: S50 E2 | 53:20
London Super Tunnel
Watch 53:20
NOVA
London Super Tunnel
Thousands race to build Europe's biggest construction project–London's new railroad.
Episode: S50 E1 | 53:20
NOVA Season 49
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Zero to Infinity
Discover how the concepts of zero and infinity revolutionized mathematics.
Episode: S49 E19 | 53:32
Crypto Decoded
Watch 53:22
NOVA
Crypto Decoded
What exactly is crypto, and how does it work? This technology is more than just money.
Episode: S49 E18 | 53:22
Nazca Desert Mystery
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Nazca Desert Mystery
Who created the Nazca lines and why? New clues to one of the greatest ancient enigmas.
Episode: S49 E17 | 53:31