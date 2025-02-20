© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

NOVA

Revolutionary War Weapons

Season 52 Episode 7

How did a ragtag army defeat the most powerful army in the world to win American independence? Discover the key military technologies that helped propel the colonies to victory, from the Brown Bess musket to the world’s first military submarine.

Aired: 04/08/25
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons Preview
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Preview: S52 E7 | 0:30
Watch 5:04
NOVA
Do Aliens Exist? This Famous Equation Offers a Clue
The Drake Equation helps scientists estimate the odds of finding intelligent alien civilizations.
Clip: S52 | 5:04
Watch 5:17
NOVA
The Rocket-Less Future of Space Travel
Space elevators? Nuclear rockets? The future of space travel could look radically different.
Clip: S52 | 5:17
Watch 5:07
NOVA
4 Ways the Universe Could End
If the universe as we know it started with the Big Bang, will it also have an end?
Clip: S52 | 5:07
Watch 6:03
NOVA
Building Blocks of Life Discovered on Distant Asteroid
Scientists have discovered the building blocks of life in samples retrieved from a distant asteroid.
Clip: S52 | 6:03
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Baltimore Bridge Collapse Preview
Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.
Preview: S52 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:57
NOVA
What Caused Baltimore’s Key Bridge to Collapse?
Engineers explain how a vulnerability made the bridge open to catastrophe.
Clip: S52 E6 | 2:57
Watch 2:57
NOVA
What Went Wrong on the Dali Before the Baltimore Bridge Collapse
The container ship Dali lost power causing it to crash into Baltimore’s Key Bridge.
Clip: S52 E6 | 2:57
Watch 3:33
NOVA
This Asteroid Might Make Impact With Earth in 2032
An asteroid is on a collision course with Earth, possibly making impact in 2032.
Clip: S52 | 3:33
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Pompeii's Secret Underworld Preview
Archaeologists uncover new truths about Pompeii, a wealthy Roman playground with dark secrets.
Preview: S52 E5 | 0:30
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.
Episode: S52 E6 | 53:32
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Pompeii's Secret Underworld
Archaeologists uncover new truths about Pompeii, a wealthy Roman playground with dark secrets.
Episode: S52 E5 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Egypt's Tombs of Amun
A long-lost ancient cemetery opens the door to a unique period in Egyptian history.
Episode: S52 E4 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Dino Birds
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Episode: S52 E3 | 53:40
Watch 53:43
NOVA
What Are UFOs?
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Episode: S52 E1 | 53:43
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Episode: S51 E18 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It!
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Episode: S51 E17 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Extreme Airport Engineering
Follow the race to build a world-class airport on the site of one of America’s busiest flying hubs.
Episode: S52 E2 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Reach It!
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Episode: S51 E16 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Boost It!
Is engineering humanity’s superpower? See how we can amplify our natural abilities in amazing ways.
Episode: S51 E15 | 53:40