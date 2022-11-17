© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
NOVA

NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives. Visit the official website to watch full-length documentaries, or explore our world through short-form video, on our digital publication NOVA Next.

3 Major Space Stories of 2022
NOVA
3 Major Space Stories of 2022
In 2023 the exploration continues.
Clip: S49 | 4:06
Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion
NOVA
Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion
The advancement could help pave the way for new energy sources.
Clip: S49 | 1:53
This Teen Calculates Mind-Boggling Math in Her Head
NOVA
This Teen Calculates Mind-Boggling Math in Her Head
Apoorva Panidapu earned the moniker "the human calculator" for her math skills.
Clip: S49 | 3:10
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Brilliant.org. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extras
Restoring Notre Dame's Iconic Stained Glass
NOVA
Restoring Notre Dame's Iconic Stained Glass
Glass experts uncover the South Rose window's hidden past.
Clip: S49 E13 | 3:00
Oldest DNA Ever Found Reveals Secrets of the Ancient Arctic
NOVA
Oldest DNA Ever Found Reveals Secrets of the Ancient Arctic
Researchers drilled in the Kap København formation in Greenland to collect soil samples.
Clip: S49 | 4:03
How the NFT Was Invented
NOVA
How the NFT Was Invented
An artist and a tech entrepreneur invented the non-fungible token, or NFT, in 24 hours.
Clip: S49 E18 | 3:30
Thought Experiment: The Infinite Hilbert's Hotel
NOVA
Thought Experiment: The Infinite Hilbert's Hotel
At the Hilbert's Hotel, there's always room for one more.
Clip: S49 E19 | 4:09
The Area of a Circle, Explained with Pizza
NOVA
The Area of a Circle, Explained with Pizza
Finding the area of a circle is easy with pizza and infinity.
Clip: S49 E19 | 4:23
The History of Crypto Goes Further Back Than You Think
NOVA
The History of Crypto Goes Further Back Than You Think
Computer scientists and digital rebels built the revolutionary crypto system.
Clip: S49 E18 | 10:02
Artificial Intelligence Reveals Ancient Desert Drawings
NOVA
Artificial Intelligence Reveals Ancient Desert Drawings
Can AI help archaeologists uncover more Nazca geoglyphs?
Clip: S49 E17 | 4:25
Cats Might Be One of the Most Invasive Species
NOVA
Cats Might Be One of the Most Invasive Species
Cats are responsible for hundreds of millions, if not billions of birds being eaten every
Clip: S49 E16 | 2:12
Divers Hunt Venomous Fish Invading Our Oceans
NOVA
Divers Hunt Venomous Fish Invading Our Oceans
Divers help turn the lionfish's Atlantic invasion into a commercial opportunity.
Clip: S49 E16 | 3:00
Zero to Infinity Preview
NOVA
Zero to Infinity Preview
Discover how the concepts of zero and infinity revolutionized mathematics.
Preview: S49 E19 | 0:28