NOVA

Can Psychedelics Cure?

Season 49 Episode 15 | 53m 47s

Hallucinogenic drugs—popularly called psychedelics—have been used by human societies for thousands of years. Today, scientists are taking a second look at many of these mind-altering substances – both natural and synthetic – and discovering that they can have profoundly positive clinical impacts, helping patients struggling with a range of afflictions from addiction to depression and PTSD.

Aired: 10/18/22 | Expires: 10/18/25
Can Psychedelics Cure?
Extras
3 Major Space Stories of 2022
Watch 4:06
NOVA
3 Major Space Stories of 2022
In 2023 the exploration continues.
Clip: S49 | 4:06
Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion
Watch 1:53
NOVA
Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion
The advancement could help pave the way for new energy sources.
Clip: S49 | 1:53
This Teen Calculates Mind-Boggling Math in Her Head
Watch 3:10
NOVA
This Teen Calculates Mind-Boggling Math in Her Head
Apoorva Panidapu earned the moniker “the human calculator” for her math skills.
Clip: S49 | 3:10
Oldest DNA Ever Found Reveals Secrets of the Ancient Arctic
Watch 4:03
NOVA
Oldest DNA Ever Found Reveals Secrets of the Ancient Arctic
Researchers drilled in the Kap København formation in Greenland to collect soil samples.
Clip: S49 | 4:03
Zero to Infinity Preview
Watch 0:28
NOVA
Zero to Infinity Preview
Discover how the concepts of zero and infinity revolutionized mathematics.
Preview: S49 E19 | 0:28
NOVA Season 49
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Zero to Infinity
Discover how the concepts of zero and infinity revolutionized mathematics.
Episode: S49 E19 | 53:32
The Area of a Circle, Explained with Pizza
Watch 4:23
NOVA
The Area of a Circle, Explained with Pizza
Finding the area of a circle is easy with pizza and infinity.
Clip: S49 E19 | 4:23
Thought Experiment: The Infinite Hilbert's Hotel
Watch 4:09
NOVA
Thought Experiment: The Infinite Hilbert's Hotel
At the Hilbert’s Hotel, there’s always room for one more.
Clip: S49 E19 | 4:09
Crypto Decoded Preview
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Crypto Decoded Preview
What exactly is crypto, and how does it work? This technology is more than just money.
Preview: S49 E18 | 0:30
How the NFT Was Invented
Watch 3:30
NOVA
How the NFT Was Invented
An artist and a tech entrepreneur invented the non-fungible token, or NFT, in 24 hours.
Clip: S49 E18 | 3:30
