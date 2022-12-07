Seasons in the Sea

Extras
Cinematographer Jeff Hogan takes you into his own backyard to meet his favorite creature.
Cinematographer Jeff Hogan takes you into his own backyard to meet his favorite creature.
Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats: the ocelot.
Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats: the ocelot.
Wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters sets out on a years-long mission to capture ocelots.
Filmmaker Ben Masters brings his infant into the field to "help" with camera trapping.
Once the camera traps are set up, you never know what you may capture on film.
Get an intimate look at what makes woodpeckers so special. Narrated by Paul Giamatti.
Get an intimate look at what makes woodpeckers so special. Narrated by Paul Giamatti.
Acorn woodpeckers love to collect acorns and tattoo them into holes they create in trees.
All
-
All
-
Nature Season 41
-
Nature Season 40
-
Nature Season 39
-
Nature Season 38
-
Nature Season 37
-
Nature Season 36
-
Nature Season 35
-
Nature Season 34
-
Nature Season 33
-
Nature Season 32
-
Nature Season 31
-
Nature Season 30
-
Nature Season 29
-
Nature Season 28
-
Nature Season 27
-
Nature Season 26
-
Nature Season 25
-
Nature Season 24
-
Nature Season 23
-
Nature Season 22
-
Nature Season 21
-
Nature Season 20
-
Nature Season 18
-
Nature Season 17
-
Nature Season 15
-
Nature Season 13
-
Nature Season 12
-
Nature Season 10
-
Nature Season 8
-
Nature Season 3
Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats: the ocelot.
Get an intimate look at what makes woodpeckers so special. Narrated by Paul Giamatti.
Journey from Canada’s Arctic to the boreal forest and discover how animals survive.
Follow the great wildebeest migration in East Africa, one of nature’s most amazing events.
Discover the wildlife and landscapes of Portugal, from its forests to coasts.
Follow the planet’s longest land-animal migration in Alaska.
Discover the true character of one of the planet’s largest land mammals, the hippo bull.
Meet the uniquely American horse breeds that helped shape our nation.
The story of South Africa’s sardine run is brought vividly to life on camera.
Meet all 18 species of penguins from around the world.