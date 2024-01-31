© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Nature

Patrick and the Whale

Season 42 Episode 12

Follow Patrick Dykstra in his quest to connect with and understand the hidden nature of the sperm whale, shining a light on their intelligence and complexity, as well as their relationship with humankind.

Aired: 02/20/24
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, The Hite Foundation, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
