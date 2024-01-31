Patrick and the Whale

Extras
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Follow scientists racing against the clock to save the world’s migratory shorebirds.
Scientists aren’t the only ones searching for shorebird nests.
Only about a quarter of Red Knot chicks live long enough to journey south.
Several weeks have passed since the birth of the baby gorilla.
Forest elephants are shy animals.
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
In the cold waters beneath her, monsters lurk.
This could be the last battle of their lives.
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Spy creatures reveal an ocean full of startling ways of thinking.