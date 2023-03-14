© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Nature

Niagara Falls

Season 41 Episode 11

Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its stunning beauty and a wide variety of wildlife—mammals, birds, and reptiles— that call it home. Through the eyes of passionate scientists, uncover a complex world forged by stone and powered by water.

Aired: 04/18/23
Major support for NATURE is provided by the Arnhold Foundation, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Charles Rosenblum, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Preview of The Hummingbird Effect
Nature
The Hummingbird Effect
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Episode: S41 E10
Dogs in the Wild
Watch 53:13
Nature
Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
Episode: S41 E9 | 53:13
Secrets of Success | Dogs in the Wild
Watch 53:13
Nature
Secrets of Success | Dogs in the Wild
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
Episode: S41 E8 | 53:13
