Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
In her last moments, this female chameleon's skin erupts with color.
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
Mating in a suit of armor isn’t easy.
A monkey-eating Harpy Eagle, 15 times the weight of a Lion Tamarin, circles a family.
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.
For a tiny bush baby, danger lurks around every corner in this forest.
This bush baby learned from his mother where to find an important winter food: acacia gum.
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.
Spy creatures reveal an ocean full of startling ways of thinking.
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
David Attenborough presents seven of the most remarkable animal songs found in nature.
A Caribbean coral reef discovery marks a new chapter in understanding and saving corals.