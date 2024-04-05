Extras
Alan and his friends finally get the chance to battle the Post Office in court.
Alan allies with the Post Office in the hope his friends can get justice at last.
The Subpostmasters begin their fight for justice with new allies in Parliament.
Jo and her mother receive a visit from their MP, James Arbuthnot.
Learn more about the shocking, true scandal brought to life on-screen in this new series.
Based on the real-life British Post Office scandal, the miniseries set off public outrage.
Officials come to Alan Bates' post office to shut the branch down.
Mysterious financial losses lead the Post Office to prosecute village Subpostmasters.
Alan and his friends finally get the chance to battle the Post Office in court.
Alan allies with the Post Office in the hope his friends can get justice at last.
Mysterious financial losses lead the Post Office to prosecute village Subpostmasters.