Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Episode 1

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 48m 04s

Mysterious financial losses lead the Post Office to fire and prosecute village Subpostmasters, who have no way to prove their innocence.

Aired: 04/06/24 | Expires: 04/21/24
Extras
Watch 51:46
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Episode 4
Alan and his friends finally get the chance to battle the Post Office in court.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 51:46
Watch 48:05
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Episode 3
Alan allies with the Post Office in the hope his friends can get justice at last.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 48:05
Watch 48:00
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Episode 2
The Subpostmasters begin their fight for justice with new allies in Parliament.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 48:00
Watch 0:28
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Episode 2 Preview
The Subpostmasters begin their fight for justice with new allies in Parliament.
Preview: S2024 E2 | 0:28
Watch 1:31
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Episode 2 Scene
Jo and her mother receive a visit from their MP, James Arbuthnot.
Clip: S2024 E2 | 1:31
Watch 1:59
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
An Inside Look
Learn more about the shocking, true scandal brought to life on-screen in this new series.
Clip: S2024 | 1:59
Watch 1:00
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Preview
Based on the real-life British Post Office scandal, the miniseries set off public outrage.
Preview: S2024 | 1:00
Watch 2:21
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Episode 1 Scene
Officials come to Alan Bates' post office to shut the branch down.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 2:21
Watch 48:05
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Episode 3
Alan allies with the Post Office in the hope his friends can get justice at last.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 48:05
