Episode 3: Hotel St Marc

You can watch Season 3 with PBS Passport starting on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Eliza and Moses work to solve an attempted murder, but realize the real target was Eliza.
Ivy tries to impart some professional and personal wisdom on a frustrated Eliza.
Hear from the cast and creator about the evolution of Eliza and William's relationship.
A famous mystery writer is at the center of Eliza’s latest investigation.
And...action! Here is Kate Phillips as The Duke and Stuart Martin as Eliza.
Moses refuses to help Eliza with her current project.
The cast reveal their favorite costumes (and accessories!) from Season 2.
How would Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin describe their characters? Watch to find out!
Actress Cathy Belton (Ivy) and actor Ansu Kabia (Moses) talk about returning for Season 2.
Miss Scarlet & The Duke Season 3
Miss Scarlet & The Duke Season 1
Eliza receives a bomb in the mail. Who sent it and why?
Eliza is on the verge of earning life-changing money when she offers to help an heir.
Detective Fitzroy sees one of his colleagues plant evidence on a suspect.
Eliza bumps into someone from her past that she now suspects may be a criminal.
A famous magician vanishes into thin air and Eliza is hired to investigate.
Forgery, murder, and false accusation strain Eliza’s forensic skills.
Searching for the secret to her father’s fate, Eliza goes to an abandoned prison.
Eliza’s investigation takes her into the spirit world.
Eliza gets involved in Britain’s biggest plot since Guy Fawkes.
Eliza is hired to prove the innocence of a man caught red-handed.