Miss Scarlet & the Duke

Episode 3: Hotel St Marc

Season 3 Episode 3 | 53m 05s

Eliza is on the trail of a notorious conman and tracks him down to a hotel in a remote part of France. She believes she has finally caught Scotland Yard’s most wanted man, but she’s not the only hotel guest who wants to claim the reward.

Aired: 01/21/23 | Expires: 02/05/23
Episode 3: Hotel St Marc
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Season 3 Preview
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Season 3 Preview
You can watch Season 3 with PBS Passport starting on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Episode 6 Preview
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 6 Preview
Eliza and Moses work to solve an attempted murder, but realize the real target was Eliza.
Preview: 0:30
Episode 6 Scene
Watch 1:10
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 6 Scene
Ivy tries to impart some professional and personal wisdom on a frustrated Eliza.
Clip: 1:10
Will They or Won't They?
Watch 2:09
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Will They or Won't They?
Hear from the cast and creator about the evolution of Eliza and William's relationship.
Clip: 2:09
Episode 5 Preview
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 5 Preview
A famous mystery writer is at the center of Eliza’s latest investigation.
Preview: 0:30
Flip the Script
Watch 1:44
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Flip the Script
And...action! Here is Kate Phillips as The Duke and Stuart Martin as Eliza.
Clip: 1:44
Episode 5 Scene
Watch 1:07
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 5 Scene
Moses refuses to help Eliza with her current project.
Clip: 1:07
Costumes
Watch 2:54
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Costumes
The cast reveal their favorite costumes (and accessories!) from Season 2.
Clip: 2:54
Eliza & William
Watch 2:55
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Eliza & William
How would Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin describe their characters? Watch to find out!
Clip: 2:55
Returning Characters: Ivy and Moses
Watch 2:59
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Returning Characters: Ivy and Moses
Actress Cathy Belton (Ivy) and actor Ansu Kabia (Moses) talk about returning for Season 2.
Clip: 2:59
Episode 6: The Jewel of the North
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 6: The Jewel of the North
Eliza receives a bomb in the mail. Who sent it and why?
Episode: S3 E6 | 52:45
Episode 5: The Heir
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 5: The Heir
Eliza is on the verge of earning life-changing money when she offers to help an heir.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Episode 4: Bloodline
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 4: Bloodline
Detective Fitzroy sees one of his colleagues plant evidence on a suspect.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05
Episode 2: Arabella’s
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 2: Arabella’s
Eliza bumps into someone from her past that she now suspects may be a criminal.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:05
Episode 1: The Vanishing
Watch 52:24
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 1: The Vanishing
A famous magician vanishes into thin air and Eliza is hired to investigate.
Episode: S3 E1 | 52:24
Episode 6
Watch 52:07
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 6
Forgery, murder, and false accusation strain Eliza’s forensic skills.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:07
Episode 5
Watch 51:33
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 5
Searching for the secret to her father’s fate, Eliza goes to an abandoned prison.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:33
Episode 4
Watch 51:03
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 4
Eliza’s investigation takes her into the spirit world.
Episode: S1 E4 | 51:03
Episode 3
Watch 51:52
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 3
Eliza gets involved in Britain’s biggest plot since Guy Fawkes.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:52
Episode 2
Watch 52:28
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 2
Eliza is hired to prove the innocence of a man caught red-handed.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:28