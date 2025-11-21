© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Miss Scarlet & the Duke

Episode 5: The Night Shift

Season 6 Episode 5 | 53m 35s

Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard. His gang wants to spring him out, which will lead to a long night for Blake and new detective George Willows.

Aired: 02/07/26 | Expires: 02/22/26
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Season 6 Official Preview
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Preview: S6 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Season 6 Trailer
Miss Scarlet Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Preview: S6 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Miss Scarlet Will Return for Season 6
This calls for a toast! Miss Scarlet will be returning for Season 6 in 2026.
Clip: S5 | 0:30
Watch 1:34
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 6 Scene
Inspector Blake believes Detective Fitzroy was hurt during a robbery, but Eliza isn't so sure.
Clip: S5 E6 | 1:34
Watch 2:49
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Victorian Wedding Quiz
We put actors Cathy Belton's and Simon Ludders' Victorian era wedding knowledge to the test!
Clip: S5 E6 | 2:49
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 6 Preview
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when she's hired to look into Police Commissioner Fitzroy.
Preview: S5 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 5 Scene
Inspector Blake arrives at his office, only to find that someone else has already let themself in.
Clip: S5 E5 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 5 Preview
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Preview: S5 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 4 Preview
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Preview: S5 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:35
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 4 Scene
Freshly released from prison, Patrick Nash pays a visit to Eliza to ask a favor.
Clip: S5 E4 | 1:35
All
  • All
  • Miss Scarlet Season 6
  • Miss Scarlet Season 5
  • Miss Scarlet Season 4
  • Miss Scarlet Season 3
  • Miss Scarlet Season 1
Watch 53:15
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 6: The Line of Duty
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Episode: S6 E6 | 53:15
Watch 53:35
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 4: Bad Blood
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
Episode: S6 E4 | 53:35
Watch 53:35
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 3: The Delivery
A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond.
Episode: S6 E3 | 53:35
Watch 53:35
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 2: Trafalgar Spring
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public.
Episode: S6 E2 | 53:35
Watch 52:55
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 1: Secrets and Lies
A violent psychiatric patient is on the loose, leaving behind a murder, a mystery and a body.
Episode: S6 E1 | 52:55
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05