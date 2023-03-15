© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Marie Antoinette

Rebel Queen

Season 1 Episode 5 | 52m 43s

Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as the Queen of France. First steps --organize a glittering Inauguration Ball and convince Louis to choose her pro-Austrian candidate as his new Prime Minister.

Aired: 04/15/23 | Expires: 04/30/23
Rebel Queen
Marie Antoinette's Admirers
Watch 2:52
Marie Antoinette
Marie Antoinette's Admirers
Marie Antoinette encounters a familiar face and has conflicted feelings.
Clip: S1 E8 | 2:52
Queen of Hearts
Watch 50:43
Marie Antoinette
Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:43
Episode 8 Preview | Queen of Hearts
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview | Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
The Ostrich
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Episode 7 Preview | The Ostrich
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 7 Preview | The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
The King and Queen's First Child
Watch 2:42
Marie Antoinette
The King and Queen's First Child
Marie Antoinette welcomes her first child, a daughter.
Clip: S1 E7 | 2:42
Deus Ex Machina
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Episode 6 Preview | Deus Ex Machina
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 6 Preview | Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI Confront Their Marital Issues
Watch 2:33
Marie Antoinette
Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI Confront Their Marital Issues
Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI encounter troubles during their marriage and seek out help.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:33
Episode 5 Preview | Rebel Queen
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 5 Preview | Rebel Queen
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Queen of France
Watch 50:44
Marie Antoinette
Queen of France
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:44
Pick a Princess
Watch 54:38
Marie Antoinette
Pick a Princess
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Rival Queens
Watch 56:14
Marie Antoinette
Rival Queens
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:14
The Slap
Watch 52:23
Marie Antoinette
The Slap
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:23