Marie Antoinette

Madame Deficit

Season 2 Episode 7

Marie Antoinette deals with grief after the death of her daughter and faces extortion over stolen love letters to Fersen. Political turmoil, a struggling economy, and Provence’s personal attacks push Louis toward a nervous breakdown.

Aired: 05/03/25
Funding for Marie Antoinette is provided by Viking.
Marie Antoinette
The End of the Beginning
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Episode: S2 E8
Marie Antoinette
Hated, Humbled, Mortified
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Episode: S2 E6
Marie Antoinette
Enemies Assemble
Marie Antoinette is implicated in the diamond necklace theft and determined to prove her innocence.
Episode: S2 E5
Marie Antoinette
The Pursuit of Happiness
Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness.
Episode: S2 E4
Marie Antoinette
Treacherous Legacy
The people of Paris openly protest against Marie Antoinette as she protects her unborn child.
Episode: S2 E3
Marie Antoinette
A Poison Pen
Marie Antoinette’s affair with Fersen reignites – could it be part of a carefully orchestrated plot?
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 50:43
Marie Antoinette
Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:43
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Watch 52:43
Marie Antoinette
Rebel Queen
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:43