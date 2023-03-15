Pick a Princess

Extras
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Marie Antoinette encounters a familiar face and has conflicted feelings.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Marie Antoinette welcomes her first child, a daughter.
Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI encounter troubles during their marriage and seek out help.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?