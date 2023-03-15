© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Marie Antoinette

Pick a Princess

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 38s

The Royal Family goes on holiday at Fontainebleau. Marie Antoinette discovers du Barry’s plan to welcome Provence’s betrothed. Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.

Aired: 04/01/23 | Expires: 04/16/23
