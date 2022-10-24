© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Magpie Murders

Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan star in the TV adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's bestselling novel about a dead mystery author, an incomplete manuscript and suspects galore.

Episode 6 Preview
Watch 0:31
Magpie Murders
Episode 6 Preview
Susan cracks her case then accompanies Pünd as he lays out the solution to Alan's book.
Preview: 0:31
Character Connections
Watch 1:31
Magpie Murders
Character Connections
Is Anthony Horowitz similar to any of his Magpie Murders characters?
Clip: 1:31
Filming Magpie Murders
Watch 5:06
Magpie Murders
Filming Magpie Murders
Anthony Horowitz describes the experience of watching his story come to life on camera.
Clip: 5:06
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
The Double World of Magpie Murders
Watch 5:32
Magpie Murders
The Double World of Magpie Murders
Anthony Horowitz explains the link between Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd.
Clip: 5:32
Tim McMullan on Magpie Murders
Watch 2:18
Magpie Murders
Tim McMullan on Magpie Murders
Hear what star Tim McMullan had to say about the series and playing Atticus Pünd.
Clip: 2:18
Secrets of a Magpie Murders Set
Watch 2:53
Magpie Murders
Secrets of a Magpie Murders Set
It's no easy feat creating two worlds on one set, but the talented crew made it happen!
Clip: 2:53
Episode 5 Preview
Watch 0:31
Magpie Murders
Episode 5 Preview
Pünd wraps up his investigation, promising, “Very soon all will be made clear!”
Preview: 0:31
Why Do We Love Murder Mysteries?
Watch 5:28
Magpie Murders
Why Do We Love Murder Mysteries?
Anthony Horowitz discusses what it is that makes detective fiction so popular.
Clip: 5:28
Episode 4 Preview
Watch 0:31
Magpie Murders
Episode 4 Preview
The plot of Alan's new book and the lives of his acquaintances start to converge.
Preview: 0:31
Playing Two Characters
Watch 4:56
Magpie Murders
Playing Two Characters
Hear from the cast about what it's like to play two different characters in one series.
Clip: 4:56
Official Preview
Watch 2:00
Magpie Murders
Official Preview
Susan Ryeland sets out to solve the murder of author Alan Conway.
Preview: 2:00
Official Teaser
Watch 0:39
Magpie Murders
Official Teaser
A mystery author dies and a search for a missing chapter in his new book leads to murder.
Preview: 0:39