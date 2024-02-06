© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Travel the world with the Emmy-winning series to meet gifted artisans—from hat makers to harp makers—who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love. From Tipperary to Tuscany, the series showcases the landscapes and rich culture of each country and introduces the people who stay true to the artistry that shaped their lives, proudly passing their craft to the next generation.

Watch 57:41
Made With Love
Italy Made With Love: Generations
Explore the passion of Italian artisans, from hatmakers to truffle hunters to painters.
Special: 57:41
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Italy Made with Love: Generations Preview
Explore the passion of Italian artisans, from hatmakers to truffle hunters to painters.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 7:04
Made With Love
England Made with Love: Meet More Artisans
Meet more artisans from England Made with Love.
Clip: 7:04
Extras
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Italy Made with Love Preview
Travel through Italy to meet artisans who still create exceptional items by hand.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Ireland Made With Love Preview
Explore Irish craftmanship and the skill, love and pride that go into legendary products.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
England Made with Love Preview
Explore artisan craftsmanship and treasures in one of the world’s most beautiful places.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 57:52
Made With Love
England Made With Love
Explore artisan craftsmanship and treasures in one of the world’s most beautiful places.
Special: 57:52
Watch 58:01
Made With Love
Ireland Made With Love
Explore Irish craftmanship and the skill, love and pride that go into legendary products.
Special: 58:01
Watch 57:38
Made With Love
Italy Made With Love
Travel through Italy to meet artisans who still create exceptional items by hand.
Special: 57:38